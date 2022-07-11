PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – A 19-year-old woman lost control of her sport-utility-vehicle and crossed the centerline of State Road 117 and collided with a motorcyclist in a fatal crash Sunday, according to the Ohio State High Patrol.

Michaela Cosart, of Harrod, was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy east on State Road 117 at about 5 p.m. when she approached stopped traffic. She lost control of the vehicle and went into westbound traffic, police said.

That caused a man identified as 56-year-old Patrick Woods, who was travelling on a motorcycle west on State Road 117, to collided with Cosart’s vehicle, state police wrote in a media release.

Woods, who police said in a statement was not wearing a helmet, died from injuries at the scene. Cosart suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.