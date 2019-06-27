Police: Suspects in harassment, trespassing case ‘kids being kids’

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Noble County said two suspects allegedly behind a two-month string of harassment and trespassing complaints have turned themselves in, and they were just boys being boys.

Earlier this week, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department released a surveillance video that showed two masked suspects run onto the porch of a home and then run off. The sheriff’s department said the pair had been at the root of a series of harassment and trespassing incidents around the Crooked Lake area near S.R. 109 and the south county line.

The sheriff’s department asked for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s department wrote in a Facebook post that the suspects – two boys – “came forward and have taken the blame” and apologized.

“We are confident that this was kids doing what kids can sometimes do,” the sheriff’s department wrote. “We do not believe there was any harm intended.”

The sheriff’s department said the case was likely a life lesson for the boys, who were not identified. It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.

“What these boys have learned, and we hope more can as well, is sometimes taking things to far can cause concern that may lead to them or somebody else getting hurt,” the post read. “We are very confident that the Parents are doing a great job educating the juveniles and this incident has surely built some character.”