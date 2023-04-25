ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of being in a domestic disturbance near Leo Elementary School on Tuesday tried to take refuge in the school’s playground before being taken into custody, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Officers were notified about a domestic disturbance at a home along State Road 1 near the elementary school and made their way to the home. A man invovled, though, had run out of a back door by the time they arrived, police said.

The man then went to the school and climbed up into a “clubhouse” type of structure in the playground, according to police.

As officers surrounded the playground, there were reports the man may have been armed with a knife.

Shortly afterward, though, officers diffused the situation and took the man into custody, police said.

No children were harmed, and it is unclear what charges the man may be facing.