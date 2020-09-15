Police block off section of subdivision off Cook Road; two schools on lockout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police have surrounded a home in the Wheatridge housing addition just east of the intersection of Cook and Coldwater roads in Fort Wayne. A police spokesperson has confirmed a person is barricaded inside a home there and Fort Wayne Community Schools have placed Shawnee Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School on lockout.

A WANE 15 reporter on the scene has heard police asking someone to come out of a home. It’s not clear why police were called to the home. An ambulance has also arrived on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

