SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after being injured underneath a hay baler Saturday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6600 block of County Road 75 in Spencerville. It was reported a 42-year-old man had been hit while underneath farm equipment.

Police said the man had been removed from underneath the baler before responders arrived and family members were providing medical assistance. First responders reported that when they arrived, he was alert, and was air lifted to the hospital for further treatment.

The hospital determined he was in critical condition with possible chest injuries.