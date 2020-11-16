Police: Speed possible factor in DeKalb County crash that sent driver to hospital

Photo of Sunday, November 15 crash scene in the 5800 block of CR 24 provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Waterloo man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after he lost control of his car and crashed in a county road in DeKalb County.

According to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Baker, 26, was westbound in the 5800 block of CR 24 when he drove off the gravel roadway and hit a tree. The impact spun the car around and it came to a stop facing east.

Baker was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple fractures.

The Butler Police Department, Hamilton Police Department and the Hamilton Fire Department all assisted.