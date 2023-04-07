DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old Pleasant Lake man is hospitalized after crashing his car in rural DeKalb County. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of SR 8 around 12:15 a.m. Friday. According to authorities, a white Ford Focus driven by Kayden Troxell was heading west at a high rate of speed when it went off the road, hitting an embankment and two signs. The vehicle continued across a large ditch then came to rest along the ditch line.

Troxell was taken to a hospital and appeared to have suffered a possible chest injury along with cuts and abrasions.

At this time it’s unknown exactly when the accident happened. According to police, a passerby saw the vehicle and notified authorities.

The accident is under investigation.