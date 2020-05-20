Police: Speed and alcohol factors in Steuben County crash that closed U.S. 20

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) U.S. 20 was closed in Steuben County for about an hour early Wednesday morning after a pickup truck went off the road and crashed according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash took place just before midnight in rural Scott Township. When deputies arrived on the scene they found a pickup resting against a tree on the north side of the road. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Tanner J. Romine of Angola, had been ejected from the truck.

Investigators believe Romine was driving east when he over corrected navigating a curve and drove off the road, striking two trees. He was taken by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition is not known.

Police say Romine was not wearing a seat belt and they believe speed and alcohol was a factor. The road was dry at the time of the crash.

The crash still remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Angola Fire Department, Metz Fire Department, Steuben County EMS, and the Samaritan Helicopter.