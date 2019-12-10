Police: shots fired at home intruders while Christmas caroling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a homeowner shot at intruders as they kicked in his door after singing Christmas carols.

On December 5, police responded to a burglary in progress at 8300 Hawk Spring Hill. They were told someone had kicked in a door leading to shots being fired.

The homeowners told police someone came to their door while caroling and knocked on the door. The female homeowner said she thought it was strange so she didn’t answer the door. She said a car pulled up in front of the house and, after knocking, the man went back to the car and came back with another person.

She said they shook the door handle then kicked in the door and tried to come inside. That’s when the male homeowner fired shots at the door. He told police he was unsure at the time if he struck anyone.

Police said the suspects fled on foot and were not located. It is unclear if their vehicle was left in front of the house or left the scene at the same time.