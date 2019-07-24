Police: Shooting victim asks neighbor to call 911

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was seriously hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex off Coldwater Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. to 415 Essex Lane in the Tara Cooperative apartments complex. Authorities said a neighbor called police for the victim when he came to his door to ask for help.

Officers arrived and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim told police the shooting happened “in the area,” according to a report.

Police said they have made no arrests in the case. No suspect information was released, and it’s not clear what led to the shooting.

Investigators have asked that anyone with home or business surveillance cameras contact the Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.