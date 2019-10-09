Police: Several students hurt after car hits school bus in Decatur

A Northern Wells bus was hit by a car in Decatur on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) Several students suffered minor injuries after a car ran a red light in Decatur Wednesday morning and hit a Northern Wells school bus.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of 13th Street and Nuttman according to Decatur Police Chief Leonard Corral.

A car hit a Northern Wells school bus in Decatur on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

The bus had just dropped off some vocational students at Bellmont High School and was returning to Norwell when the driver of a car headed north on 13th Street ran a red light and crashed into the side of the bus which was headed west on Nuttman and had the right of way.

There were about 35 people on the bus. The driver of the car was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.