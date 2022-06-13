FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police served a warrant in southeast Fort Wayne on Monday night.
At around 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Police vehicles were reported on South Bueter Avenue, off of Oxford.
Officers on the scene said they were serving a warrant as a part of an ongoing investigation. Officers were seen entering and leaving a house that several police vehicles had surrounded.
There is no further information at this time.
- Police serve a warrant in southeast Fort Wayne
- Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole
- Border Patrol reports large drop in migrant encounters in El Paso
- 15 FURY ALERT DAYS: Dangerous heat on the way
- Video: Yellowstone closes due to ‘extremely hazardous’ conditions from flooding, mudslides