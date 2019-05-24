Police seize meth, THC oils, and $21K from Warsaw home

Two people were taken into custody after police found meth, marijuana, and thousands of dollars in cash inside their home.

Warsaw police were originally called to the home at 63 Poplar St. for a domestic disturbance just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on scene, officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the home. Because of the possibility of narcotics, additional detectives were called and served a search warrant.

Police found 7.25 lbs. of marijuana, 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of THC oil, narcotic paraphernalia and over $21,000 in cash inside the home.

Gerardo Sanchez, 28, and Mallory Zellmer, 27, were both arrested and face multiple charges.

Sanchez was charged with Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Dealing Marijuana, and Neglect of a Dependent.

Zellmer is facing charges for Neglect of a Dependent, Domestic Battery with a minor under 16 present, Dealing Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana.

Both were booked at the Kosciusko County Jail on a 48 hr. hold without bond.