Police seize drugs, guns, ammo, cash in raids; 2 arrested

Fort Wayne Police arrested two people Monday morning after two raids turned up drugs including fentanyl as well as guns, ammunition and cash, police said.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team served search warrants at homes at 2509 Winch St. and 2109 Shadybrook Dr. In a news released, Fort Wayne Police said they’d made undercover buys of fentanyl from a man at the Winch Street address: Antione Burnett.

At that home, police found a total of 10.7 grams of marijuana, 6.2 grams of fentanyl, miscellaneous packaging, ammunition, and $1,198 in cash and a .45 caliber handgun.

At the Shadybrook Drive home, officers found a total of 24 grams of marijuana, a shotgun, a .22 caliber handgun and a .38 caliber handgun, and numerous scales and ammunition and packaging.

Arrested were: