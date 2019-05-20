Police seize drugs, guns, ammo, cash in raids; 2 arrested

Fort Wayne Police arrested two people Monday morning after two raids turned up drugs including fentanyl as well as guns, ammunition and cash, police said.
Just before 7 a.m. Monday, members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team served search warrants at homes at 2509 Winch St. and 2109 Shadybrook Dr. In a news released, Fort Wayne Police said they’d made undercover buys of fentanyl from a man at the Winch Street address: Antione Burnett.
At that home, police found a total of 10.7 grams of marijuana, 6.2 grams of fentanyl, miscellaneous packaging, ammunition, and $1,198 in cash and a .45 caliber handgun.
At the Shadybrook Drive home, officers found a total of 24 grams of marijuana, a shotgun, a .22 caliber handgun and a .38 caliber handgun, and numerous scales and ammunition and packaging.
Arrested were:
- Antione Burnett, 38, of 2509 Winch St., on charges of Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug Level 4 felony (3 counts), Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug Level 2 Felony (1 count) and Possession of Marijuana/Hashish A misdemeanor (1 count)
- Carl Burnett, 40, of 2109 Shadybrook Dr., on a charge of Possession of Marijuana Level 6 Felony (1 count)