VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The Van Wert Police Department is looking for at least one suspect involved in a break-in Saturday morning at a Van Wert home.

Around 5:40 a.m., police were called to 512 Burt St. on reports of a home invasion. The initial investigation found Johnie Patrick, 88, was sleeping when someone- or multiple people- entered the front door of Patrick’s home, waking him up. Patrick called out to them, but they hit him on the head.

Police reported the suspect put a bag over Patrick’s head and bound his hands behind his back. Once Patrick was able to free himself, which he estimated took about half an hour, he went to a neighbor’s house and police were called.

The intruder had reportedly stolen money and Patrick’s Ford Ranger pickup truck. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department later found the truck near US 224 and Marsh Road.

Police collected evidence from the scene, and they noted Patrick was taken to the hospital for becoming ill while filling out the police report.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call the Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462.