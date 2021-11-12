Police seek info in death of Marion man hit by semi while riding bike on I-69

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man was killed early Friday after Indiana State Police said he was struck by a semi while riding a bicycle on Interstate 69.

It was around 8 a.m. when police were called to the interstate near the 261 milemarker, a mile north of the Gas City interchange, on a report of a deceased man. Authorities arrived to find 20-year-old Michael Nash down in the median.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said preliminary evidence suggested that sometime after approximately 1:35 a.m. Nash was riding a bicycle in the roadway on southbound I-69 when he was hit by a southbound vehicle. Nash was thrown into the median, state police said.

The vehicle that hit him continued on, state police said.

Evidence led police to suspect the vehicle was a semi-tractor.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Indiana State Police by calling 1-800-382-0689 (inside Indiana) or 1-765-473-6666.