FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police found a man after seeking the public’s help to find him.

Police confirmed 84-year-old Larry Martin was found safe Monday night around 9:45 p.m.

Police earlier were looking for Martin after he was last seen in the 400 block of East Dupont Road. He was seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, ball cap and white shoes. He is balding but has some grey hair, according to police.

Police say he has dementia and they were worried for his well-being.