Police seek CVS robber

Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a robbery of an east-side pharmacy last week.

Police were called around 6:30 p.m. April 29 to the CVS at 2802 E. State Blvd. on a report of a robbery. Details of the incident were not released.

On Monday, police released three surveillance images of the suspect. They show a person with dark hair in a gray hoodie with the hood pulled up, wearing what appears to be a black mask with a white marking on it.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.