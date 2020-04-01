Police see slight increase in domestic calls, suggest taking breaks from each other

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While violent crimes have appeared to drop, family arguments have been on the rise a bit, coinciding with the spread of COVID-19. A spokesperson for the Fort Wayne Police Department shared updated statistics with WANE 15 along with tips to ensure cooler heads prevail through the tough time.

“With everyone at home, kids, parents, etc., it is bound to get frustrating,” FWPD Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said. “We encourage people to take breaks, sit on the porch, go to the backyard and get away from each other for a bit.”

As kids are forced to stay home, away from school for another month, police offer tips for parents to ease the pent-up energy.

“Please be mindful of younger kids being outside alone,” Rosales-Scatena added. “But let them play outside for a bit, just not with other kids for now. Let them run around in the yard and work off energy they normally would at school and activities.”

Police expected to see a slight rise in domestic calls during this time period and stress the importance of mental health for everyone.

According to department statistics, Fort Wayne police officers responded to 1,849 calls for service last week. Compare that to 2,851 calls during the same week in 2019 and the drop in crime overall is noticeable.

Allen County has seen 10 homicides so far in 2020, with the last death reported March 15. That month had two homicides following four in January and four in February.