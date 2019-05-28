Police searching for missing sex offender

The following is a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department:
The Allen County Sex Offender Registration and Notification Team is attempting to locate Benard Brown M/B/51. Mr. Brown has an active arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. While officers with the SORN team were attempting to verify Mr. Browns address in the 7600 block of Welshire Blvd., it was determined that Mr. Brown had moved without notifying law enforcement as required by law. Attempts to locate him have proven unsuccessful. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call your local police department. Fort Wayne/Allen County: 260-449-3000.