Police searching for missing sex offender

Military para-troopers, A-10's and the national anthem, highlighted a celebration of veterans at Parkview Field Friday night. World War II veterans were honored as part of Fort Wayne's observation of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landind on the beaches of Normandy in 1945.

After recognizing the Thunderbirds pilots and ten local World War II veterans, the singing troupe, Ladies for Liberty, put on a coordinated performance of the National Anthem. As they sang the final note, the first of the Special Command Para-Commandos landed in the outfield with an American flag attached to his parachute and flowing behind him.