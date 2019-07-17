Police locate missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department located a missing and endangered adult, almost three hours after he disappeared.

80-year-old Johnny King Sr. was last seen fleeing the Life Care Center in the 1600 block of Spy Run Avenue, around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Investigators considered King to be in danger. Initial reports indicated he is diabetic and suffers from dementia.

King was located at approximately 1:15 Wednesday morning. He was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.