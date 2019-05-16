Police searching for missing 14-year-old

Police in Garrett have asked for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Shayden Howard was last seen May 6. The 14-year-old was reported missing by his parents.

A Statewide Silver Alert has also been issued.

Garrett Police said Shayden may have traveled to California, but investigators “strongly” believe he is still in the area – possibly with an adult white male.

Shayden is 6-foot-1 and 160 lbs, Garrett Police said.

If you see Shayden, police said do not approach him bur rather call 911 and notify police “immediately.”

Anyone with any other information is asked to call Garrett Police Detective Justin Cornejo at (260) 357-5151, ext. 3126.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is also searching for Shayden.