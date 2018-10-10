Police searching for man mistakenly released from jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Charles Lee Wiedman

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - Police in Noble County have asked for the public's help to find a man who was mistakenly let out of jail.

The Noble County Sheriff's Office said Charles Lee Wiedman, 35, was "incorrectly" released from the Noble County Jail on Tuesday. It's not clear how the error happened.

Wiedman is 5-feet-8 and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He'd been jailed since Sept. 25 on an auto theft charge.

Anyone with information on Wiedman's whereabouts is asked to call the Noble County Sheriff's Office at (260) 636-2182 or local police.