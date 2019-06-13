Police search for witness in crash that killed boy

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Warsaw Police have asked for the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle that was in the area where a boy was fatally struck while in a crosswalk earlier this week.

Investigators are searching for the driver of a white or silver Ford Focus hatchback that turned onto Husky Trail on Monday. Warsaw Police said the driver is “simply a potential witness” to a fatal crash that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy.

It was around 1:45 p.m. Monday when police and medics were called to the area of Husky Trail at North Pointe Drive. There, police found an 8-year-old boy had been hit by a 2008 Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Nissan – 24-year-old Raven L. Loubert of Tippecanoe – hit the child as he was crossing in a crosswalk along Husky Trail.

The boy was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, but medics diverted to Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City while on the way. He was pronounced dead there.

He was identified later as Gidieon Cook. The boy was attending summer school Harrison Elementary School.

Police are working to learn exactly how the crash happened. The driver of the Focus “could be helpful to investigators.”

Warsaw Police said the Ford had an “In Got We Trust” license plate.