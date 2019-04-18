Police search for suspect in Wells Street robberies Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A suspect in the robbery of the Jay’s Mini Mart at 1512 Wells St. on March 27, 2019, and the Burger Dairy at 1412 Wells St. on March 18, 2019, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A suspect in the robbery of the Jay’s Mini Mart at 1512 Wells St. on March 27, 2019, and the Burger Dairy at 1412 Wells St. on March 18, 2019, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A suspect in the robbery of the Jay’s Mini Mart at 1512 Wells St. on March 27, 2019, and the Burger Dairy at 1412 Wells St. on March 18, 2019, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police) [ + - ]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public's help to identify a suspect in a pair of robberies along Wells Street last month.

Jay’s Mini Mart at 1512 Wells St. was robbed March 27, 2019, and the Burger Dairy at 1412 Wells St. was held up March 18, 2019.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera. On Thursday, police released three images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).