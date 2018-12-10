Police search for suspect in theft of $10K in merchandise
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department has asked for the public's help to identify a theft suspect.
The sheriff's department said the man allegedly stole upwards of $10,000 worth of items from local stores. No details about the thefts were released.
A surveillance photo released by the sheriff's department Monday shows a man in a hooded Nike sweatshirt with a multi-colored coat.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Detective Keller at (260) 449-7412.