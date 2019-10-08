Police search for shooter in drug deal gone awry

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Warsaw are searching for an 18-year-old who reportedly opened fire on a group of people during what investigators believe was a marijuana deal gone bad early Tuesday.

Around 12:45 a.m., Warsaw Police received a report of 4-5 shots fired in the back end of the Harrison Ridge housing addition, off Husky Trail across from the Canterbury Apartments complex. At the scene, police found “several subjects” in the area, according to a news release.

Photo of Russell K. Harty via Warsaw Police.

Investigators believe that three adults and one juvenile came to Warsaw from the Fort Wayne area to deliver marijuana to 18-year-old Russell K. Harty, the release said. During the deal, Harty reportedly pulled a gun and forced the others to “empty their pockets,” the release said.

Harty then “fired multiple shots,” the release said. A man and the juvenile were both struck in the gunfire, the release said.

The adult male was treated at the scene and released, police said. The juvenile male was driven to a Warsaw hospital and later transferred to a Fort Wayne hospital with a gunshot to the shoulder. He was listed in stable condition.

Police are searching for Harty, who was already wanted for an active Probation Violation warrant. He should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Anyone with any information on Harty’s whereabouts is asked to call the Warsaw Police Department at (574)372-9511 or call 911.

The incident remains under investigation.