HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Police have arrested a man they believe stabbed four people, 2 mortally, in Huntington Thursday evening.

James Lee Bonewits was captured in Madison County late Friday morning. He has been moved back to Huntington County.

The situation began around 7:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Whitelock Street, near the county fairgrounds.

Officers arrived to find four people with stab wounds. Danny England was pronounced dead on the scene. Katelyn (Huddleston) England also later died from her injuries.

Bonewits is charged with two counts or murders and two counts of attempted murder.

The two other people, who weren’t named, remain in critical condition.

There is no bond at this time.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/katelyn-huddlestonengland-funeral?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

