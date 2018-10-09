Police search for Circle K robber Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This is the suspect in a robbery of the Circle K at 2304 Sherman Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This is the suspect in a robbery of the Circle K at 2304 Sherman Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This is the suspect in a robbery of the Circle K at 2304 Sherman Blvd. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An Ecko hoodie like the one worn by an armed robbery suspect is shown. (Fort Wayne Police) [ + - ]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public's help to identify a man who held up a gas station convenience store on Sunday.

Police were called around 6:45 p.m. Sunday to the Circle K at 2304 Sherman Blvd. on a report of an armed robbery.

There, a witness told police the suspect came into the store and asked for three $50 scratch-off lottery tickets. As the clerk rang up the purchase, the suspect reportedly told her, "and give me everything you have, and nobody will get hurt," according to a police report.

The suspect then said, "Don't do anything stupid," and reached under his sweatshirt and acted like he had a gun, the report said.

The suspect then ran off with the three lottery tickets and a few dollars cash, the report said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, with brown hair and a beard, wearing a gray Echo hoodie with a black hood, black pants and white tennis shoes.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images that appear to show the suspect.

Anyone who might recognize this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 (436-STOP).