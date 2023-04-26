WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing from Waterloo for a week.

Jay Oberholtzer, the town marshal, confirmed police were searching for 14-year-old Jaden Bowman in Waterloo and nearby cities.

A Facebook post from Jaden’s mom said he was last seen April 19 around 8 p.m. wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side and red/black Jordan shoes.

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

On the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Jaden is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.