Man rescued after falling through ice on St. Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was pulled from the St. Marys River Wednesday evening after he was walking on the melting ice and fell through.

At approximately 6:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of W. Washington Boulevard on reports of a water rescue with fire response, according to the activity log.

Fort Wayne Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Adam O’Conner said a passerby saw the man fall through the ice and called 911.

A fire fighter put on an ice rescue suit while on the way to the scene. When they arrived, the fire fighter slid down a 50-foot embankment, then across the ice and pulled the man out of the water. Authorities then used a rope to pull the two back across the ice, according to O’Conner.

The man was take to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington Boulevard has reopened after being closed during the rescue.

O’Conner said that no one should be on the ice right now due to the dangerous conditions. The fire department said they trained two months ago for situations like this.