Shoppers asked to leave mall as police respond to situation

Fort Wayne city police officers and Indiana State Police troopers respond to an incident at Glenbrook Square Mall Friday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several Fort Wayne police officers have responded to a situation at Glenbrook Square Mall. The incident began around 3:00 p.m. Friday.

City police dispatchers have confirmed to WANE 15 that officers were investigating an incident. Several shoppers were seen exiting the mall as police arrived. Indiana State Police troopers joined FWPD officers at the entrance near Red Robbin.

According to a WANE 15 reporter on scene, about 30 police cars have arrived at the mall’s parking lot. Officers have asked shoppers to get in their cars and leave the area.

WANE 15 is working to confirm details. This story will be updated.