FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police are investigating multiple reports of someone shooting a gun in a neighborhood located on the city’s southeast side.

A shell casing that may be connected to reports of shots fired on May 11, 20202.

The first calls came in at around 11:15 a.m. and several people said they heard gunshots in the area of Reed and Greene streets as well as in the area near Holton and Creighton.

A WANE 15 news crew found shell casings on the road in one of the areas and a group of construction workers said they had heard the shots.

Police could be seen carrying guns and they also launched a drone. They also appear to have two people into custody, but it’s not certain if they are the ones who were doing shooting.

Not much else is known at this time and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.