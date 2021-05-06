Police respond to barricaded suspect on south side of Fort Wayne after shooting reports

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are at a barricaded suspect situation on Fort Wayne’s south side following reports of a shooting.

According to dispatch, at approximately 7:48 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and South Monroe Street on reports of a shooting.

Officers are currently in the 3600 block of Hanna Street and are working to get a barricaded suspect out of a house. It is unclear whether the two locations are connected.

Hanna Street is closed between Oxford Street and Rudisill Boulevard. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

