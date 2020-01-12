Police respond to ‘accidental shooting’ at Latch String Bar & Grill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a Fort Wayne dive bar early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 1:40 a.m., officers were called out to the Latch String Bar & Grill, located on 3221 N. Clinton St., on a report of a shooting.

Officers on scene told WANE 15 the shooting appeared to have been accidental and self-inflicted. Details as to what happened are limited, but Fort Wayne Dispatch confirmed the person involved suffered serious injuries.

Dispatchers also said the shooting remains under investigation.

We have contacted the Fort Wayne Police Department for more information and will update this story as we learn more.