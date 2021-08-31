Police release pictures of ‘vehicle of interest’ in fatal hit-and-run on East State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have released two images of a “vehicle of interest” in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman last week.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 1000 block of East State Boulevard, near the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office. Police and medics were called there on a report of a crash with injuries, and arrived to find a pedestrian down and unconscious.

Keilan Melisa Moreira of Fort Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told WANE 15 that Moreira was crossing East State trying to get to the Park Center lot where her vehicle was parked. She was with two other people at the time.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop after it hit Moreira. It continued westbound toward North Side High School.

Police said the vehicle was “possibly a smaller tan or silver SUV.”

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police released two images of the vehicle, which it called a “vehicle of interest.” Police said the vehicle happened to be in the area five minutes before the crash, and it fits the description of the suspect vehicle given to investigators at the time of the crash.

NOTE: The “vehicle of interest” is the tan SUV in the lower left, not the white car.

A vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run on Aug. 25, 2021, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

Police were clear to say that investigators cannot yet say that the vehicle pictured was involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201, use the Crime Stoppers P3 app or call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.