Police Reform, Racial Justice commission shares mission statement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice has released its Vision Statement and Mission Statement. The commission was put together following downtown protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

“I thank this group for their commitment to excellence and I’m extremely proud of the work they are doing,” Councilwoman Michelle Chambers said in a statement Friday. “It is important that we, as the Commission, understand the goals in guiding ourselves to advocate for fair and equitable change in Fort Wayne.”

Chambers was appointed chair of the commission which includes leaders from around the community.

According to the commission, it’s Vision statement is: “The Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice’s purpose is to help create positive and meaningful change that brings forth racial equity and peace to all Fort Wayne residents, especially those who are Black, people of color, or marginalized, to ensure everyone is respected, appreciated, and valued.”

The Mission Statement reads: “The Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice, through community dialogue and engagement, will provide recommendations and feedback to the Administration and Fort Wayne Common Council on policies, practices and procedures related to the City of Fort Wayne’s public safety division.”

More information on the commission can be found here: https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/commission-on-police-reform-and-racial-justice.html