Police pursuit leads to crash near downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Tennessee Avenue and Bayer Avenue as police investigate a pursuit that led to a crash.

Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tennessee Avenue at approximately 9:40 p.m. on reports of a crash, according to the activity log.

Officers at the scene told WANE 15 that at 9:18 p.m. an officer was flagged down for a hit skip at State Boulevard and California Avenue. A pursuit started a few blocks south when the driver fled.

The driver crashed on Tennessee Avenue in front of a house on Bayer Avenue, officers said. She was taken into custody.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time.

Police are currently investigating to see if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.