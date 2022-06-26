LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – A traffic stop that turned into a vehicle pursuit ended in a 2-car crash that left a police officer injured on Sunday. Police say that Indiana state police started an investigation at the request of the Logansport Police Department.

ISP says their investigation revealed that a Logansport Police Officer tried to perform a traffic stop on a 2002 GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon was 48-year-old John D. Marks. Police didn’t identify the officer who initiated the traffic stop.

Marks drove northbound on Meadlawn Avenue approaching Norcross Street. At that time, 35-year-old Logansport Police Officer Leeann Morales was driving eastbound on Norcross Street in a 2021 Dodge Charger police car. She turned southbound onto Meadlawn Avenue and collided with the Yukon, ending the chase.

Officer Moralez was not the officer that was pursuing Marks. ISP didn’t say if Officer Moralez was also trying to pursue Marks.

Marks was flown to a hospital via medical helicopter. His current condition is unknown. Morales was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.