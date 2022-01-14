Police pursuit ends in crash in LaGrange County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 confirmed with the LaGrange Police Department Friday night that a police pursuit ended in a crash earlier in the evening.

The officers said it started as a “crime involving a bank” in LaGrange, but didn’t call it a robbery. They also said they couldn’t release any more details about what happened or who is involved as the incident is still under investigation.

WANE 15 was told about rumors saying there was a shooting, but dispatchers said there was no shooting.

The officers expected to be able to release more information on Saturday. This story will be updated when more details are known.