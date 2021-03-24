Police pursuit due to welfare concerns ends with Wabash woman airlifted to hospital

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, a 36-year-old Wabash woman was airlifted to the hospital with a possible self-inflicted neck injury after police pursuit.

At approximately 9:02 a.m., the Kosciusko County 911 Communications Center was notified that Wabash County units were in pursuit of a vehicle that was nearing Kosciusko County. The pursuit began because of concerns for the woman’s welfare, the press release said.

During the pursuit, the woman’s vehicle drove into a field in the 4000 block of E CR 1200 S. Officers forced entry into the vehicle after they noticed that the woman was suffering from a possible self-inflicted neck injury.

She became combative with the emergency personnel on scene as they were attempting to give medical aid, the press release said.

She was airlifted by the Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance in critical condition.