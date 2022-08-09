FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was found dead in a home on the southwest side of downtown Fort Wayne Monday night.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 1200 block of Stophlet Street, near Taylor Street and Broadway, on a report of an unresponsive man.

Officers arrived and found a man inside the home. Fort Wayne firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were called out to process the scene, the police department said in a news released.

It’s not clear yet how the victim died. Police did not say whether any foul play was suspected.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death.

The case is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the coroner’s office.