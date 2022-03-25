JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Portland are investigating the death of a 5-year-old Thursday night.

Portland Police and medics were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of South Western Avenue on a report of an unresponsive child.

According to an Indiana State Police report Friday, the 5-year-old ultimately died.

No other information about the circumstances surrounding the child’s death was released. The child has not been identified.

State police said an autopsy was conducted Friday and the investigation was “ongoing and active.” State police were working with the Portland Police Department, Jay County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Child Services.