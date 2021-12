FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Lantz Garrett, father of 2-year-old Malakai Garrett, who died four years ago at the hands of his mother’s boyfriend, still talks to his son at his grave.

“Nobody should have to endure what I go through on a day-to-day basis,” Garrett said in an interview this week. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him.”