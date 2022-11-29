FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana.
Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street.
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw at least one dog taken out of the house.
One officer at the scene described the residence as a “problem house.”
It is not known how many people were involved in the warrant.
WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.