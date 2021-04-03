Police: One teenager killed after ejected from car in crash, another injured

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – One teenager was left dead and another injured after their vehicle traveling south on SR 109 in Ohio overturned several times, ejecting the front seat passenger before coming to final rest on its top early Saturday morning.

Police said that at approximately 3:56 a.m., troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Putnam County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on SR 109 just north of Road X.

Landon M. Bailey, 16, of Ottawa, Ohio was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling south on SR 109 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. Jagguare M. Rich, 18, also from Ottawa was in the front seat. The vehicle re-entered the roadway, crossed the road and went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times, ejecting Rich.

Rich was transported to Ottawa Ambulatory Mercy Health and was pronounced dead by Putnam County Coroner. Bailey was also transported to Ottawa Ambulatory Mercy Health with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time if Bailey was wearing a seatbelt. Rich was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to always wear a properly adjusted seatbelt, designate a sober driver and never drive impaired.

Assisting troopers on scene was the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Fire and EMS, Miller City Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Coroner’s Office and Imm-Pressive Towing Services.