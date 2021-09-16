Man stabbed at Fort Wayne hotel, facing non life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a north Fort Wayne hotel Thursday evening.
Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to Travelodge at 5710 Challenger Parkway just off Washington Center Road and Lima Road on reports of a stabbing, according to dispatch.
Officers on the scene told WANE 15 that the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
It is unclear what led to the stabbing.
Earlier this week, police were called to the hotel for a shooting in the hotel parking lot. No injuries were immediately reported.