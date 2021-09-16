Man stabbed at Fort Wayne hotel, facing non life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a north Fort Wayne hotel Thursday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to Travelodge at 5710 Challenger Parkway just off Washington Center Road and Lima Road on reports of a stabbing, according to dispatch.

Officers on the scene told WANE 15 that the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Here’s a look at the Travelodge off of West Washington Center Rd.



Heavy police presence surrounding the hotel.



Working to learn more. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/htq8MdwyTu — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) September 17, 2021

Earlier this week, police were called to the hotel for a shooting in the hotel parking lot. No injuries were immediately reported.