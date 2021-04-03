Police: Ohio senior citizen killed in crash while preparing to cross intersection on US 127

BLUE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – An elderly woman was killed after she was struck by another vehicle while waiting at an intersection on US 127 in Ohio on Friday afternoon.

Troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded around 1:18 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Township Road 48 in Paulding County.

Karenann Winters, 76, of Grover Hill, Ohio was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Township Road 48. Winters stopped at the posted stop sign for US 127, and entered the intersection intending to proceed westbound. Winters was struck by a southbound 1994 Dodge Dakota, driven by John A. Vibbert, 21, of Van Wert, Ohio. Both vehicles came to a final rest just off of the southwest corner of the intersection.

Winters was transported to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries sustained during the motor vehicle crash.

Two passengers in the Vibbert vehicle, Zane Lippi, 20, and Joshua Ebel, 20, both of Van Wert, were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Vibbert was treated at the scene.

US 127 was closed for approximately one hour, however has since been reopened.

Assisting troopers on scene were Paulding County Sheriffs Office, Van Wert EMS, Scott EMS and Fire, Samaritan, Grover Hill EMS and fire, and Gideon’s Towing and Recovery.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always where their seat belts, and never drive distracted or impaired.