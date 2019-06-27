Officers to cycle across Indiana, honoring fallen heroes and remembering survivors

INDIANA (WANE) For the 18th year, dozens of police officers will bike across the state to honor fallen heroes and remember survivors. The annual Cops Cycling for Survivors ride starts Monday, July 8.

The bike ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement riding their bicycles around Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement families across the state. The cyclists’ journey will last 13 days and cover nearly 1,000 miles bicycling the perimeter of Indiana honoring fallen police officers and their families.

Bikers will take part in a departure ceremony scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 8 at the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighters Memorial on the capital grounds in downtown Indianapolis. The cyclists will depart shortly after comments by Amy Elson, survivor of fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Cory Elson, EOW 4/03/1999. The cyclists will then head north to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Lebanon where they will meet with family, friends, and co-workers to honor and remember Deputy Jacob Pickett’s ultimate sacrifice for Hoosiers on March 5, 2018. July 8 continues with a ride across Hamilton County to end in Lapel to meet with survivors of DNR Sgt. Edward Bollman, EOW February 13, 2018.

Later in the ride the cyclists will visit the survivors of other Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, including 2018 officers Patrolman Robert Pitts, Terre Haute Police Department, EOW May 5, 2018, Officer David Tinsley, Fort Wayne Police Department, EOW September 11, 2018, and Sgt. Benton Bertram, Charlestown Police Department, EOW December 12, 2018 as well as survivors from throughout Indiana’s history.

The general route of the ride is as follows:

Day 1- July 8th Indianapolis to Lapel (Lunch Boone County)

Day 2- July 9th Lapel to Bluffton (Lunch Taylor University)

Day 3- July 10th Bluffton to Angola (Lunch Fort Wayne)

Day 4- July 11th Angola to South Bend/Mishawaka (Lunch Middlebury)

Day 5- July 12th South Bend/Mishawaka to Merrillville (Lunch La Porte)

Day 6- July 13th Merrillville to Kentland (Lunch Lowell)

Day 7- July 14th Kentland to Terre Haute (Lunch Cayuga)

Day 8- July 15th Terre Haute to Princeton (Lunch Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Sullivan)

Day 9- July 16th Princeton to Huntingburg (Lunch Jasper)

Day 10- July 17th Jasper to Jeffersonville (Lunch Marengo)

Day 11- July 18th Jeffersonville to Madison (Lunch Madison)

Day 12- July 19th Madison to Bloomington (Lunch Brownstown)

Day 13- July 20th Bloomington to Indianapolis (Lunch Mooresville)

Funds raised from this event are used to perpetuate the memories of officers killed in the line-of-duty and to aid surviving family members and co-workers of officers killed in the line-of-duty. Previously raised funds have been directly donated to foundations, scholarships and camps started in memory of fallen officers or by Indiana survivors in honor of their fallen heroes and to provide immediate financial assistance following a line of duty death.

The ride is scheduled to finish Saturday, July 20 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Heroes of Public Safety Section. The closing ceremony begins at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Phil Garrison, Paul Garrison, and Lori Garrison Boggs, surviving children of fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Robert Garrison, EOW December 14, 1959 will provide the closing message. All are welcome to attend.

Hoosiers can track the ride’s progress, stops, and activities, please like and follow them on the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation Facebook page.