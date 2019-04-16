Police: Missing Ohio woman last seen in Fort Wayne visiting family Deborah Jetter (Photo: Cincinnati Police Department) [ + - ] (Cincinnati Police Department) [ + - ]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for an endangered missing woman who was last seen in Fort Wayne on Sunday.

According to the alert issued by police, 69-year-old Deborah Jetter was visiting family at the Heritage Park Nursing Home in Fort Wayne. She left around 8:00 p.m Sunday, and never returned to her home in Cincinnati or showed up to work.

Jetter was driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Aveo with Ohio license plate DBH2011. She is 5'9'' and weighs about 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on Jetter's location is asked to call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or 911.